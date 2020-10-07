Blood drive at Beavercreek mall

BEAVERCREEK — The Mall at Fairfield Commons will host a community blood drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16 at 2727 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek. to honor October Breast Cancer Awareness Month and to help Community Blood Center meet the critical need for blood during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the new “Wake Up It’s Time to Support the Fight” T-shirt honoring October Breast Cancer Awareness Month or donors can chose the “Wake Up & Give” or “Time to Save a Life” T-shirt from earlier in the “Wake Up & Donate” campaign.

Donors will also be automatically entered in the “Wake Up & Donate” drawing to win a custom Sleep Number bed.

October a vital time to donate

Cancer is not cancelled by COVID-19. Blood component transfusions are vitally important for the treatment of leukemia and lymphoma patients. October is the traditional time to remember that blood products are especially important for those fighting breast cancer and all forms of the disease.

CBC continues to see cancelled blood drives and frequent blood shortages. Many businesses and organizations cannot host blood drives due to continued COVID-19 related interruptions. High schools with remote learning have cancelled blood drives, and high school blood drives still scheduled are at reduced capacity.

CBC is seeking COVID-19 survivors to become “Crisis Warriors” by donating their antibody-rich plasma for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. CCP donors will receive the “COVID-19 Crisis Warrior” T-shirt.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch and blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1-800-388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Donors at the mall event should use entrance E on the lower level. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.