Police Reports

Sept. 1

7:04 a.m. – warrant in the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue

7:40 a.m. – miscellaneous incident in the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue

9:28 a.m. – suspicious person in the 2600 block of Colonel Glenn Highway

9:59 a.m. – assist in the block of North Central Avenue and Circle Drive

10:00 a.m. – welfare check in the 100 block of West Goodman Drive

10:48 a.m. – suspicious person in the 1100 block of East Dayton Yellow Springs Road

11:12 a.m. – welfare check in the block of Colonel Glenn Highway to State Route 844 North

11:42 a.m. – welfare check in the block of Presidential Drive and Paramount Place

12:33 p.m. – harassment in the 400 block of Young Drive

1:10 p.m. – suspicious person in the 500 block of Crisp Wind Court

1:46 p.m. – open door or window in the 300 block of William Street

1:57 p.m. – disabled vehicle in the 100 block of East Dayton Yellow Springs Road

2:14 p.m. – theft in the 100 block of West Goodman Drive

2:27 p.m. – business or Bank alarm in the 1200 block of Kauffman Avenue

2:33 p.m. – harassment in the 1500 Block of Bromley Drive

2:39 p.m. – juvenile complaint in the 400 block of Grant Street

3:14 p.m. – civil complaint in the 1700 block of Wilbur Avenue

3:30 p.m. – miscellaneous incident in the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue

4:08 p.m. – unwanted subject in the 300 block of North Broad Street

4:11 p.m. – warrant in the 200 block of Pat Lane

4:16 p.m. – juvenile complaint in the 1000 block of Harvard Avenue

4:41 p.m. – suspicious vehicle in the 1500 Block of Spangler Road

4:54 p.m. – peace officer in the 300 block of Forest Street

5:41 p.m. – disturbance in the 200 block of North Central Avenue

6:05 p.m. – traffic complaint in the block of Florence Avenue and Pat Lane

6:08 p.m. – civil complaint in the 200 block of Orville Street

6:35 p.m. – harassment in the 200 block of East Main Street

6:47 p.m. – recovered stolen property in the 300 block of Fourth Street

7:10 p.m. – domestic dispute in the 10 block of Wythe Court

7:37 p.m. – miscellaneous incident in the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue

7:37 p.m. – traffic complaint in the 20 block of Westport Drive

8:29 p.m. – warrant in the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue

8:38 p.m. – shots fired in the block of Rockdale Drive and Old Yellow Springs Road

9:06 p.m. – bar Jack in the 500 block of North Broad Street

9:12 p.m. – disturbance in the 200 block of North Third Street

9:32 p.m. – disturbance in the 2400 block of Roseanne Court

11:36 p.m. – noise complaint in the 2200 block of Long Vista Lane