Police Reports

Aug. 29
12:23 a.m. – intoxicated subject in the block of North Broad Street and North Central Avenue
12:49 a.m. – noise complaint in the 2300 block of Fieldstone Circle
1:28 a.m. – noise complaint in the 300 block of Summit Court
2:43 a.m. – criminal damaging in the 200 block of Fitchland Drive
2:50 a.m. – dead body in the 100 block of Loretta Avenue
3:24 a.m. – noise complaint in the block of Erie Avenue and Merwin Court
3:42 a.m. – assist in the 60 block of Truman Avenue
4:03 a.m. – 911 hang-up in the 500 block of South Street
4:04 a.m. – welfare check in the 2500 block of Colonel Glenn Highway
4:43 a.m. – suspicious person in the 1100 block of Whitetail Drive
5:02 a.m. – noise complaint in the 2500 block of Roseanne Court
5:26 a.m. – criminal damaging in the 1100 block of Misty Gate Drive
7:28 a.m. – protection order violation in the 20 block of Greene Street
8:32 a.m. – welfare check in the 200 block of Orville Street
8:57 a.m. – unwanted subject in the 200 block of Summit Court
10:18 a.m. – suspicious person in the block of West Doris Drive and Ironwood Drive
11:32 a.m. – suspicious vehicle in the 900 Block of South Central Avenue
11:43 a.m. – harassment in the 1300 block of Highview Drive
12:30 p.m. – assist in the 300 block of West Garland Avenue
1:22 p.m. – miscellaneous incident in the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue
1:47 p.m. – civil complaint in the 100 block of Old Yellow Springs Road
2:01 p.m. – theft in the 2400 block of Roseanne Court
3:22 p.m. – suspicious person in the 2100 block of Commerce Center Boulevard
3:49 p.m. – suspicious person in the 300 block of Patterson Street
3:56 p.m. – warrant in the 78 block of West Hebble Avenue
3:56 p.m. – overdose in the 2500 block of Paramount Place
4:00 p.m. – littering in the 800 block of North Broad Street
4:37 p.m. – property damage grass in the block of Kauffman Avenue and High Street
4:58 p.m. – suspicious vehicle in the 1500 block of Spangler Road
5:54 p.m. – noise complaint in the block of Cottonwood Court and Chapel Drive
6:18 p.m. – noise complaint in the 2700 block of Old Yellow Springs Road
6:24 p.m. – business alarm in the 1100 block of Driftwood Drive
6:29 p.m. – juvenile complaint in the 1800 block of Montgomery Avenue
6:33 p.m. – peace officer in the 200 block of Corey Court
7:01 p.m. – juvenile complaint in the 100 block of Forest Street
7:13 p.m. – harassment in the 500 block of Kirkwood Drive
7:32 p.m. – civil complaint in the 800 block of Princeton Avenue
7:48 p.m. – fraud or forgery in the 2100 block of Henry Street
7:58 p.m. – juvenile complaint in the block of Old Yellow Springs Road in Rockdale Drive
8:27 p.m. – noise complaint in the 100 block of Diana Lane
8:44 p.m. – bar check in the 300 block of East Dayton Drive
8:53 p.m. – bar check in the 10 block of North Wright Avenue
8:54 p.m. – animal complaint in the 300 block of West Garland Avenue
8:55 p.m. – fireworks in the 30 Block of Old Yellow Springs Road
9:02 p.m. – bar check in the 300 block of West Main Street
9:12 p.m. – assist in the block of Bellaire Drive and Chatham Drive
9:16 p.m. – bar check in the 500 block of North Broad Street
10:11 p.m. – noise complaint in the 1800 block of Woodvine Street
10:21 p.m. – peace officer in the 2500 block of Colonel Glenn Highway
10:30 p.m. – noise complaint in the 1400 block of Wedgewood Drive
11:36 p.m. – assist in the 1500 Block of Miami Avenue