Police Reports

Aug. 29

12:23 a.m. – intoxicated subject in the block of North Broad Street and North Central Avenue

12:49 a.m. – noise complaint in the 2300 block of Fieldstone Circle

1:28 a.m. – noise complaint in the 300 block of Summit Court

2:43 a.m. – criminal damaging in the 200 block of Fitchland Drive

2:50 a.m. – dead body in the 100 block of Loretta Avenue

3:24 a.m. – noise complaint in the block of Erie Avenue and Merwin Court

3:42 a.m. – assist in the 60 block of Truman Avenue

4:03 a.m. – 911 hang-up in the 500 block of South Street

4:04 a.m. – welfare check in the 2500 block of Colonel Glenn Highway

4:43 a.m. – suspicious person in the 1100 block of Whitetail Drive

5:02 a.m. – noise complaint in the 2500 block of Roseanne Court

5:26 a.m. – criminal damaging in the 1100 block of Misty Gate Drive

7:28 a.m. – protection order violation in the 20 block of Greene Street

8:32 a.m. – welfare check in the 200 block of Orville Street

8:57 a.m. – unwanted subject in the 200 block of Summit Court

10:18 a.m. – suspicious person in the block of West Doris Drive and Ironwood Drive

11:32 a.m. – suspicious vehicle in the 900 Block of South Central Avenue

11:43 a.m. – harassment in the 1300 block of Highview Drive

12:30 p.m. – assist in the 300 block of West Garland Avenue

1:22 p.m. – miscellaneous incident in the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue

1:47 p.m. – civil complaint in the 100 block of Old Yellow Springs Road

2:01 p.m. – theft in the 2400 block of Roseanne Court

3:22 p.m. – suspicious person in the 2100 block of Commerce Center Boulevard

3:49 p.m. – suspicious person in the 300 block of Patterson Street

3:56 p.m. – warrant in the 78 block of West Hebble Avenue

3:56 p.m. – overdose in the 2500 block of Paramount Place

4:00 p.m. – littering in the 800 block of North Broad Street

4:37 p.m. – property damage grass in the block of Kauffman Avenue and High Street

4:58 p.m. – suspicious vehicle in the 1500 block of Spangler Road

5:54 p.m. – noise complaint in the block of Cottonwood Court and Chapel Drive

6:18 p.m. – noise complaint in the 2700 block of Old Yellow Springs Road

6:24 p.m. – business alarm in the 1100 block of Driftwood Drive

6:29 p.m. – juvenile complaint in the 1800 block of Montgomery Avenue

6:33 p.m. – peace officer in the 200 block of Corey Court

7:01 p.m. – juvenile complaint in the 100 block of Forest Street

7:13 p.m. – harassment in the 500 block of Kirkwood Drive

7:32 p.m. – civil complaint in the 800 block of Princeton Avenue

7:48 p.m. – fraud or forgery in the 2100 block of Henry Street

7:58 p.m. – juvenile complaint in the block of Old Yellow Springs Road in Rockdale Drive

8:27 p.m. – noise complaint in the 100 block of Diana Lane

8:44 p.m. – bar check in the 300 block of East Dayton Drive

8:53 p.m. – bar check in the 10 block of North Wright Avenue

8:54 p.m. – animal complaint in the 300 block of West Garland Avenue

8:55 p.m. – fireworks in the 30 Block of Old Yellow Springs Road

9:02 p.m. – bar check in the 300 block of West Main Street

9:12 p.m. – assist in the block of Bellaire Drive and Chatham Drive

9:16 p.m. – bar check in the 500 block of North Broad Street

10:11 p.m. – noise complaint in the 1800 block of Woodvine Street

10:21 p.m. – peace officer in the 2500 block of Colonel Glenn Highway

10:30 p.m. – noise complaint in the 1400 block of Wedgewood Drive

11:36 p.m. – assist in the 1500 Block of Miami Avenue