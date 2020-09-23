Police Reports

Aug. 22
12:33 a.m. – Disturbance in the 2100 block of Rockdale Drive
12:36 a.m. – Noise complaint in the 1400 block of Cimarron Circle
1:36 a.m. – Suspicious person in the 2600 block of Paramount place
2:20 a.m. – Warrant in the block of West Dayton Yellow Springs Road and Ironwood Drive
2:39 a.m. – Juvenile complaint in the 1000 block of Lexington Avenue
2:47 a.m. – Shots fired in the block of Wallace Drive and William Street
3:11 a.m. – Domestic violence in the 400 block of Orville Street
4:48 a.m. – Assist in the 1200 block of Kevin Drive
5:42 a.m. – Miscellaneous incident in the block of West Hebble Avenue
6:18 a.m. – Disturbance in the 200 block of Vine Street
6:40 a.m. – Disabled vehicle in the block of I-675 South
8:27 a.m. – Domestic dispute in the 100 block of North Broad Street
8:40 a.m. – Suspicious vehicle in the block of Harvest Court and Quail Run Drive
9:19 a.m. – Domestic dispute in the 100 block of North Broad Street
10:15 a.m. – Fraud/forgery in the 300 block of West Virginia Drive
10:22 a.m. – Miscellaneous incident in the 1400 block of Wedgewood Drive
10:44 a.m. – Traffic complaint in the block of i-675 North
10:54 a.m. – Animal complaint in the 500 block of Ohio Street
11:28 a.m. – Trespassing in the 200 block of West Funderburg Road
12:33 p.m. – Peace officer in the 200 block of West Dayton Yellow Springs Road
1:12 p.m. – Harassment in the 200 block of Greene Street
1:25 p.m. – Harassment in the 500 block of Osborne Avenue
2:06 p.m. – Residential alarm in the 100 block of rivulet Drive
3:26 p.m. – Peace officer in the 700 block of East Xenia Drive
3:53 p.m. – Protection order violation in the 600 block of Flintridge Drive
3:57 p.m. – Suspicious person in the block of Zimmer drive and Hilla Rose Place
4:36 p.m. – Assist in the 300 block of West Main Street
4:36 p.m. – Theft in the 1400 block of Maple Ridge Drive
4:45 p.m. – Juvenile complaint in the 300 block of Cambridge Drive
5:57 p.m. – Juvenile complaint in the 200 block of Franklin Court
6:05 p.m. – Residential alarm in the 1800 block of Robin Hood Drive
6:12 p.m. – Disabled vehicle in the 800 block of East Xenia Drive
6:12 p.m. – Traffic complaint in the block of Marchmont Drive and Florence Avenue
6:41 p.m. – Noise complaint in the block of Trebein Road and Candlelite Lane
6:45 p.m. – Juvenile complaint in the 800 block of Flintridge Drive
7:00 p.m. – Traffic complaint in the block of State Route 235 and Trebein Road
7:12 p.m. – Juvenile complaint in the 2200 block of Chapel Drive
7:17 p.m. – Miscellaneous incident in the block of West Hebble Avenue
8:31 p.m. – 911 hang-up in the 600 block of Daytonia Avenue
9:06 p.m. – Trespassing in the 600 block of East Dayton Yellow Springs Road
9:33 p.m. – Disturbance in the 200 block of Lincoln Drive
9:49 p.m. – Suspicious person in the block of State Route 235 and Sandhill Road
9:59 p.m. – Noise complaint in the block of Forest Street and Stewart Boulevard
10:17 p.m. – Bar check in the 500 block of North Broad Street
10:40 p.m. – Hit-skip crash in the 700 block of Flintridge Drive
11:27 p.m. – Assist in the 2300 block of Beaver Valley Road
11:32 p.m. – Juvenile complaint in the block of Juniper Drive and Maple Ridge Drive
11:40 p.m. – Welfare check in the 20 block of Sillman Court
11:52 p.m. – Shots fired in the block of East Xenia Drive and I 675 North