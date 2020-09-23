Police Reports

Aug. 22

12:33 a.m. – Disturbance in the 2100 block of Rockdale Drive

12:36 a.m. – Noise complaint in the 1400 block of Cimarron Circle

1:36 a.m. – Suspicious person in the 2600 block of Paramount place

2:20 a.m. – Warrant in the block of West Dayton Yellow Springs Road and Ironwood Drive

2:39 a.m. – Juvenile complaint in the 1000 block of Lexington Avenue

2:47 a.m. – Shots fired in the block of Wallace Drive and William Street

3:11 a.m. – Domestic violence in the 400 block of Orville Street

4:48 a.m. – Assist in the 1200 block of Kevin Drive

5:42 a.m. – Miscellaneous incident in the block of West Hebble Avenue

6:18 a.m. – Disturbance in the 200 block of Vine Street

6:40 a.m. – Disabled vehicle in the block of I-675 South

8:27 a.m. – Domestic dispute in the 100 block of North Broad Street

8:40 a.m. – Suspicious vehicle in the block of Harvest Court and Quail Run Drive

9:19 a.m. – Domestic dispute in the 100 block of North Broad Street

10:15 a.m. – Fraud/forgery in the 300 block of West Virginia Drive

10:22 a.m. – Miscellaneous incident in the 1400 block of Wedgewood Drive

10:44 a.m. – Traffic complaint in the block of i-675 North

10:54 a.m. – Animal complaint in the 500 block of Ohio Street

11:28 a.m. – Trespassing in the 200 block of West Funderburg Road

12:33 p.m. – Peace officer in the 200 block of West Dayton Yellow Springs Road

1:12 p.m. – Harassment in the 200 block of Greene Street

1:25 p.m. – Harassment in the 500 block of Osborne Avenue

2:06 p.m. – Residential alarm in the 100 block of rivulet Drive

3:26 p.m. – Peace officer in the 700 block of East Xenia Drive

3:53 p.m. – Protection order violation in the 600 block of Flintridge Drive

3:57 p.m. – Suspicious person in the block of Zimmer drive and Hilla Rose Place

4:36 p.m. – Assist in the 300 block of West Main Street

4:36 p.m. – Theft in the 1400 block of Maple Ridge Drive

4:45 p.m. – Juvenile complaint in the 300 block of Cambridge Drive

5:57 p.m. – Juvenile complaint in the 200 block of Franklin Court

6:05 p.m. – Residential alarm in the 1800 block of Robin Hood Drive

6:12 p.m. – Disabled vehicle in the 800 block of East Xenia Drive

6:12 p.m. – Traffic complaint in the block of Marchmont Drive and Florence Avenue

6:41 p.m. – Noise complaint in the block of Trebein Road and Candlelite Lane

6:45 p.m. – Juvenile complaint in the 800 block of Flintridge Drive

7:00 p.m. – Traffic complaint in the block of State Route 235 and Trebein Road

7:12 p.m. – Juvenile complaint in the 2200 block of Chapel Drive

7:17 p.m. – Miscellaneous incident in the block of West Hebble Avenue

8:31 p.m. – 911 hang-up in the 600 block of Daytonia Avenue

9:06 p.m. – Trespassing in the 600 block of East Dayton Yellow Springs Road

9:33 p.m. – Disturbance in the 200 block of Lincoln Drive

9:49 p.m. – Suspicious person in the block of State Route 235 and Sandhill Road

9:59 p.m. – Noise complaint in the block of Forest Street and Stewart Boulevard

10:17 p.m. – Bar check in the 500 block of North Broad Street

10:40 p.m. – Hit-skip crash in the 700 block of Flintridge Drive

11:27 p.m. – Assist in the 2300 block of Beaver Valley Road

11:32 p.m. – Juvenile complaint in the block of Juniper Drive and Maple Ridge Drive

11:40 p.m. – Welfare check in the 20 block of Sillman Court

11:52 p.m. – Shots fired in the block of East Xenia Drive and I 675 North