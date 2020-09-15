Board of education declares special meeting

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn City Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15 at the Board of Education Office.

The purpose of the meeting is to accept the resignation of a school board member, effective Sept. 14, according to a release.

The board anticipates that it will conduct an executive session to consider the employment of a public official. No public comments section will occur. No other action items are anticipated.

The next regular meeting will take place Thursday, Oct. 1.