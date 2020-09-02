Police Reports

Aug. 1

12:07 a.m. – Suspicious vehicle in the 2500 block of Colonel Glenn Highway

12:21 a.m. – Assist in the 400 block of Thompson Drive

12:41 a.m. – Burglary in the 300 block of East Xenia Drive

2:16 a.m. – Disturbance in the 30 block of West Goodman Drive

2:19 a.m. – Suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of Zimmer Drive

2:41 a.m. – Suspicious person in the 400 block of East Dayton Yellow Springs Road

3:01 a.m. – Suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of North Broad Street

5:14 a.m. – Suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of East Dayton Yellow Springs Road

6:23 a.m. – Theft in the 100 block of Oakwood Drive

6:54 a.m. – Suspicious person in the block of Park Hills Drive and East Dayton Yellow Springs Road

7:03 a.m. – Theft in the 1900 block of Kathy Drive

7:59 a.m. – Criminal damaging in the 200 block of East Dayton Yellow Springs Road

8:24 a.m. – Property damage crash in the block of I 675 South

9:29 a.m. – Theft in the 1900 block of Southlawn Drive

9:35 a.m. – Theft in the 400 block of Florence Avenue

9:45 a.m. – Peace officer the 200 block of North Elm Street

10:43 a.m. – Juvenile complaint in the 1100 block of Sanctuary Drive

11:02 a.m. – Domestic violence in the 2300 block of Longvista Lane

11:34 a.m. – Theft in the 700 block of West Xenia Drive

11:41 a.m. – Personal injury crash in the block of I-675 North

12:35 p.m. – Criminal damaging and the 2200 block of Pinnacle Court

1:34 p.m. – Assist in the 200 block of West Funderburg Road

2:16 p.m. – Suspicious person in the 2600 block of Colonel Glenn Highway

2:25 p.m. – Miscellaneous incident in the 2000 block of Triumph Drive

3:36 p.m. – Civil complaint in the 2500 block of Colonel Glenn Highway

3:38 p.m. – Suspicious vehicle in the 1500 Block of Stewart Boulevard

4:34 p.m. – Animal complaint in the 1000 block of Victoria Avenue

5:43 p.m. -Theft in a 300 block of Ridgewood Drive

6:39 p.m. – Theft in the 300 block of Ridgewood Drive

7:03 p.m. – Welfare check in the 300 block of Lovington Drive

7:14 p.m. – Traffic complaint in the 600 block of West Funderburg Road

8:36 p.m. – Found property in the 200 block of South Wright Avenue

9:40 p.m. – Harassment in the 400 block of Madison Street

9:56 p.m. – Assist in the 50 block of Galewood Drive

10:16 p.m. – Noise complaint in the 200 block of East Emerson Avenue

10:44 p.m. – Business/Bank alarm in the 1200 block of Kauffman Avenue

10:59 p.m. – 911 hang-up in the 200 block of Corey Court

11:10 p.m. – Business/Bank alarm in the 400 block of North Broad Street

11:39 p.m. – Warrant in the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue

11:53 p.m. – Domestic violence in the 2400 block of Roseanne Court