Police Reports

Aug. 1
12:07 a.m. – Suspicious vehicle in the 2500 block of Colonel Glenn Highway
12:21 a.m. – Assist in the 400 block of Thompson Drive
12:41 a.m. – Burglary in the 300 block of East Xenia Drive
2:16 a.m. – Disturbance in the 30 block of West Goodman Drive
2:19 a.m. – Suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of Zimmer Drive
2:41 a.m. – Suspicious person in the 400 block of East Dayton Yellow Springs Road
3:01 a.m. – Suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of North Broad Street
5:14 a.m. – Suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of East Dayton Yellow Springs Road
6:23 a.m. – Theft in the 100 block of Oakwood Drive
6:54 a.m. – Suspicious person in the block of Park Hills Drive and East Dayton Yellow Springs Road
7:03 a.m. – Theft in the 1900 block of Kathy Drive
7:59 a.m. – Criminal damaging in the 200 block of East Dayton Yellow Springs Road
8:24 a.m. – Property damage crash in the block of I 675 South
9:29 a.m. – Theft in the 1900 block of Southlawn Drive
9:35 a.m. – Theft in the 400 block of Florence Avenue
9:45 a.m. – Peace officer the 200 block of North Elm Street
10:43 a.m. – Juvenile complaint in the 1100 block of Sanctuary Drive
11:02 a.m. – Domestic violence in the 2300 block of Longvista Lane
11:34 a.m. – Theft in the 700 block of West Xenia Drive
11:41 a.m. – Personal injury crash in the block of I-675 North
12:35 p.m. – Criminal damaging and the 2200 block of Pinnacle Court
1:34 p.m. – Assist in the 200 block of West Funderburg Road
2:16 p.m. – Suspicious person in the 2600 block of Colonel Glenn Highway
2:25 p.m. – Miscellaneous incident in the 2000 block of Triumph Drive
3:36 p.m. – Civil complaint in the 2500 block of Colonel Glenn Highway
3:38 p.m. – Suspicious vehicle in the 1500 Block of Stewart Boulevard
4:34 p.m. – Animal complaint in the 1000 block of Victoria Avenue
5:43 p.m. -Theft in a 300 block of Ridgewood Drive
6:39 p.m. – Theft in the 300 block of Ridgewood Drive
7:03 p.m. – Welfare check in the 300 block of Lovington Drive
7:14 p.m. – Traffic complaint in the 600 block of West Funderburg Road
8:36 p.m. – Found property in the 200 block of South Wright Avenue
9:40 p.m. – Harassment in the 400 block of Madison Street
9:56 p.m. – Assist in the 50 block of Galewood Drive
10:16 p.m. – Noise complaint in the 200 block of East Emerson Avenue
10:44 p.m. – Business/Bank alarm in the 1200 block of Kauffman Avenue
10:59 p.m. – 911 hang-up in the 200 block of Corey Court
11:10 p.m. – Business/Bank alarm in the 400 block of North Broad Street
11:39 p.m. – Warrant in the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue
11:53 p.m. – Domestic violence in the 2400 block of Roseanne Court