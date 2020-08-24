Police reports

July 22
12: 21 a.m. – Fight in the 800 block of N Broad Street
1:10 a.m. – Intoxicated Subject in the 200 block of Euclid Avenue
1:51 a.m. – Warrant in the 300 block of N Broad Street
2:22 a.m. – Weapons/Shots Fired in the 300 block of N Broad Street
4:19 a.m. – Domestic Violence in the 200 block of W Dayton Yellow Springs Road
10:42 a.m. – Found property in the 70 block of W Hebble Avenue
11:30 a.m. – Disturbance in the 100 block of W Lindberg Drive
11:45 a.m. – Miscellaneous incident in the 70 block of W Hebble Avenue
12:20 p.m. – Miscellaneous incident in the 400 block of Elder Drive
12:22 p.m. – Disturbance in the 1400 block of Wedgewood Drive
1:08 p.m. – Miscellaneous incident in the 70 block of W Hebble Avenue
1:26 p.m. – Theft in the 1300 block of E Dayton Yellow Springs Road
1:42 p.m. –Disabled Vehicle at Kauffman Avenue and S Central Avenue
1:43 p.m. – Littering/Dumping in the 1200 block of N Broad Street
2:27 p.m. – Disabled Vehicle at E Xenia Drive and N Central Avenue
2:31 p.m. – Burglary in the 1500 block of Miami Avenue
2:53 p.m. – Warrant in the 400 block of Coventry Place
3:16 p.m. – Fraud/Forgery in the 2000 block of Triumph Drive
4:34 p.m. – Traffic Complaint at S Maple Avenue and E Dayton Yellow Springs Road
4:37 p.m. – Suspicious Vehicle at E Bonomo Drive and Smith Drive
4:55 p.m. – Suspicious person at Florence Avenue and Redbank Drive
5:09 p.m. – Disturbance in the 1400 block of N Broad Street
5:14 p.m. – Disturbance in the 400 block of Wallace Drive
6:52 p.m. – Theft in the 500 block of Kirkwood Drive
7:21 p.m. – Peace Office in the 200 block of W Dayton Yellow Springs Road
8:16 p.m. – Theft in the 200 block of Orville Street
8:54 p.m. – Child Endangering in the 1800 block of Stewart Boulevard
9:14 p.m. – Juvenile Complaint in the 300 block of Franklin Court
9:45 p.m. – Found Property in the 1100 block of Kauffman Avenue
10:07 p.m. – Assist in the 1800 block of North Boulevard
10:10 p.m. – Suspicious Person in the 80 block of Old Yellow Springs Road
10:49 p.m. – Fraud/Forgery in the 200 block of Bob Street
11:08 p.m. – Assist in the 500 block of Park Hills Crossing
11:39 p.m. – Civil Complaint in the 2000 block of Triumph Drive