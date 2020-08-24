Police reports

July 22

12: 21 a.m. – Fight in the 800 block of N Broad Street

1:10 a.m. – Intoxicated Subject in the 200 block of Euclid Avenue

1:51 a.m. – Warrant in the 300 block of N Broad Street

2:22 a.m. – Weapons/Shots Fired in the 300 block of N Broad Street

4:19 a.m. – Domestic Violence in the 200 block of W Dayton Yellow Springs Road

10:42 a.m. – Found property in the 70 block of W Hebble Avenue

11:30 a.m. – Disturbance in the 100 block of W Lindberg Drive

11:45 a.m. – Miscellaneous incident in the 70 block of W Hebble Avenue

12:20 p.m. – Miscellaneous incident in the 400 block of Elder Drive

12:22 p.m. – Disturbance in the 1400 block of Wedgewood Drive

1:08 p.m. – Miscellaneous incident in the 70 block of W Hebble Avenue

1:26 p.m. – Theft in the 1300 block of E Dayton Yellow Springs Road

1:42 p.m. –Disabled Vehicle at Kauffman Avenue and S Central Avenue

1:43 p.m. – Littering/Dumping in the 1200 block of N Broad Street

2:27 p.m. – Disabled Vehicle at E Xenia Drive and N Central Avenue

2:31 p.m. – Burglary in the 1500 block of Miami Avenue

2:53 p.m. – Warrant in the 400 block of Coventry Place

3:16 p.m. – Fraud/Forgery in the 2000 block of Triumph Drive

4:34 p.m. – Traffic Complaint at S Maple Avenue and E Dayton Yellow Springs Road

4:37 p.m. – Suspicious Vehicle at E Bonomo Drive and Smith Drive

4:55 p.m. – Suspicious person at Florence Avenue and Redbank Drive

5:09 p.m. – Disturbance in the 1400 block of N Broad Street

5:14 p.m. – Disturbance in the 400 block of Wallace Drive

6:52 p.m. – Theft in the 500 block of Kirkwood Drive

7:21 p.m. – Peace Office in the 200 block of W Dayton Yellow Springs Road

8:16 p.m. – Theft in the 200 block of Orville Street

8:54 p.m. – Child Endangering in the 1800 block of Stewart Boulevard

9:14 p.m. – Juvenile Complaint in the 300 block of Franklin Court

9:45 p.m. – Found Property in the 1100 block of Kauffman Avenue

10:07 p.m. – Assist in the 1800 block of North Boulevard

10:10 p.m. – Suspicious Person in the 80 block of Old Yellow Springs Road

10:49 p.m. – Fraud/Forgery in the 200 block of Bob Street

11:08 p.m. – Assist in the 500 block of Park Hills Crossing

11:39 p.m. – Civil Complaint in the 2000 block of Triumph Drive