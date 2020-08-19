Fairborn Chromebook pickup schedule set

FAIRBORN — For Fairborn students who selected the virtual option for the fall semester, the updated Chromebook pickup schedule is as follows. The dates and times are for virtual students only.

Wednesday, Aug. 19 at Fairborn High School

Kindergarten and Grade 1 — 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Preschool and Grade 2 — 12-3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 20 at Fairborn High School

Grade 3 — 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Grade 4 — 12-3:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 21 at Fairborn High School

Grade 5 — 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Grade 6 — 12-3:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 24 at Fairborn High School

Grade 7 — 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Grade 8 — 12-3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 25 at Fairborn High School

Makeup Day — 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

For students who selected the traditional option for the fall semester, the updated Chromebook pickup schedule is as follows. These dates and times are for in-person students only.

Chromebooks for Kindergarten through Second Grade will be assigned on the first day of school.

Monday, Aug. 31 at Fairborn High School

Grade 3 — 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Grade 4 — 12-3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 1 at Fairborn High School

Grade 5 — 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Grade 6 — 12-3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 2 at Fairborn High School

Grade 7 — 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Grade 8 — 12-3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 3 at Fairborn High School

Makeup Day — 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.