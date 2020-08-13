Fairborn police reports

May 21

12:38 a.m. – Noise Complaint at Miami Avenue and West Dayton Yellow Springs Road

1:06 a.m. – Suspicious Person in the 2400 block of Roseanne Court

1:52 a.m. – Found Property in the 700 block of East Xenia Drive

3:52 a.m. – Theft in the 700 block of East Xenia Drive

4:38 a.m. – Noise Complaint in the 1500 block of Miami Avenue

6:41 a.m. – Disturbance in the 100 block of Lawndale Avenue

6:49 a.m. – Hit skip Crash in the 6900 block of Upper Valley Pike

8:33 a.m. – Harassment in the 1800 block of Miami Avenue

9:00 a.m. – Theft in the 1400 block of Sanzon Drive

9:37 a.m. – Miscellaneous incident in the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue

10:08 a.m. – Unwanted Subject in the 800 block of North Broad Street

10:47 a.m. – Domestic Dispute in the 2100 block of Rockdell Drive

11:54 a.m. – Peace Officer in the 1600 block of Miami Avenue

11:59 a.m. – Assist in the 200 block of North West Street

12:45 p.m. – Juvenile Complaint in the 2500 block of Colonel Glenn Highway

12:51 p.m. – Warrant in the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue

12:53 p.m. – Theft in the 200 block of Archer Drive

1:33 p.m. – Disturbance in the 300 block of North Broad Street

2:03 p.m. – Found Property in the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue

2:03 p.m. – 911 Hang Up in the 1400 block of Poplar Lane

2:25 p.m. – Assist in the 1800 block of North Boulevard

2:25 p.m. – Animal Complaint in the block of Madison Street and Superior Avenue

2:42 p.m. – Property Damage Crash in the 1000 block of East Dayton Yellow Springs Road

2:49 p.m. – Disturbance at Madison Street and Superior Avenue

2:59 p.m. –Miscellaneous Incident in the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue

3:19 p.m. – Disabled Vehicle at State Route 844 North and University Boulevard

3:55 p.m. – Theft in the 200 block of Forest Street

4:28 p.m. – Harassment in the 300 block of Lovington Drive

4:34 p.m. – Assist in the 1100 block of East Dayton Yellow Springs Road

5:05 p.m. – Peace Officer in the 600 block of Sartell Drive

5:06 p.m. – Domestic Dispute in the 200 block of East Xenia Drive

5:20 p.m. – Fraud/Forgery in the 300 block of Morris Drive

5:26 p.m. – Disturbance in the 100 block of Ramona Drive

5:26 p.m. – Noise Complaint in the 500 block of Wayne Drive

6:12 p.m. – Peace Officer in the 100 block of Diana Lane North

6:43 p.m. – Miscellaneous Incident in the 1700 block of Montgomery Avenue

6:51 p.m. – Property Damage Crash at South Central Avenue and East Parkwood Drive

7:09 p.m. – Miscellaneous incident in the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue

7:12 p.m. – Harassment in the 300 block of North Broad Street

7:31 p.m. – Unwanted Subject on Old Yellow Springs Road

8:30 p.m. – Theft in the 100 block of North Haven Drive

8:55 p.m. – Juvenile Complaint in the 200 block of South Central Avenue

9:18 p.m. – Noise Complaint in the 100 block of Dickey Avenue

9:26 p.m. – Miscellaneous incident in the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue

10:17 p.m. – Noise Complaint in the 100 block of West Funderburg Road

10:32 p.m. – Disturbance in the 868 block of Princeton Avenue

10:40 p.m. – Unwanted Subject in the 300 block of West Garland Avenue

10:56 p.m. – Suspicious Vehicle in the 300 block of East Dayton Drive

10:59 p.m. – Unwanted Subject in the 136 block of North First Street

11:28 p.m. – Noise Complaint in the 70 block of Westport Drive

11:58 p.m. – Assist in the 200 block of West Dayton Yellow Springs Road