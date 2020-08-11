FHS Chromebook Distribution

FAIRBORN — Distribution of chromebooks for Fairborn High School students will happen at the following dates and times:

Aug. 10 – Focus Camp freshmen pickup – room 109 S (credit recovery room South end)

A-K pickup is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

L-Z pickup is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Aug. 11 – Focus Camp pickup (make up day) – room 109 S (credit recovery room South end)

All student pickup from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Aug. 17 – Chromebook Pickup for Grades 10-12 – room 109 S from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Aug. 18 – Chromebook Pickup for Grades 10-12 (anyone who missed their time) – room 109 S from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Any student who does not have their OneView completed will need to do so before getting a Chromebook. To enter the building, students will come through the main door and meet with a secretary. That person will check to make sure the student knows their student ID, and has completed OneView. Social distancing markers and travel flow will be labeled. If a student has OneView completed, the secretary will give the student a card with their student ID on it, which will inform the tech department that the student may be provided a Chromebook. Parents who need assistance completing OneView can get assistance at the high school during pickup. Parents with multiple children attending the high school can pick up all their children’s devices in one visit.

Once a student has been given the OK to receive a Chromebook, they will enter through room 109 S, get their Chromebook, exit through room 109 N, go down the hallway past the nurses office and out the main doors by where they came in.

The school requests that families please try to get Chromebooks during one of the above times. The school cannot guarantee that Chromebooks will be distributed during the first week of school.