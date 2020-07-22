Police reports

May 20

12:58 a.m. — Criminal damaging in the 200 block of South Huron Court.

1:10 a.m. — Noise complaint in the 300 block of Williams Street.

1:46 a.m. — Protection order violation in the 300 block of Summit Court.

2:30 a.m. — Disturbance in the 300 block of Summit Court.

4:02 a.m. — Crash in the 1200 block of Spangler Road.

7:32 a.m. — Noise complaint in the 600 block of W Xenia Drive.

10:12 a.m. — Crash in the 500 block of Fairfield Avenue.

11:01 a.m. — Animal Complaint in the 1800 block of Montgomery Avenue.

11:11 a.m. — Trespassing in the 3 block of Diana Lane North.

11:37 a.m. — Domestic dispute in the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue.

11:57 a.m. — Noise complaint in the 1200 block of Hartley Drive.

12:05 a.m. — Crash at Commerce Center Boulevard and East Dayton Yellow Springs Road.

12:47 a.m. — Disabled vehicle at East Dayton Yellow Springs Road and Skyhawk Court.

1:04 p.m. — Miscellaneous incident in the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue.

1:15 p.m. — Fraud/Forgery in the 200 block of Marchmont Drive.

1:20 p.m. — Miscellaneous incident in the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue.

1:52 p.m. — Noise complaint in the 300 block of East Emerson Avenue.

2:06 p.m. — Animal complaint in the 1400 block of Wiley Avenue.

2:15 p.m. — Assist in the 1000 block of Victoria Avenue.

2:31 p.m. — 911 hang up in the 200 block of Landmark Court.

3:01 p.m. — Disturbance at East Emerson Court and June Drive.

3:07 p.m. — Traffic complaint at East Dayton Yellow Springs Road and Commerce Center Boulevard.

4:45 p.m. — Harassment in the 200 block of Forest Street.

5:21 p.m. — Peace officer in the 400 block of Hillridge Drive.

5:47 p.m. — Juvenile complaint in the 1700 block of Rice Boulevard.

5:48 p.m. — Suspicious person in the 300 block of North Third Street.

6:32 p.m. — Disturbance in the 200 block of East Dayton Yellow Springs Road.

6:39 p.m. — Civil complaint in the 100 block of Lawndale Avenue.

8:17 p.m. — Civil complaint in the 600 block of West Xenia Drive.

8:36 p.m. — Bar Check in the 330 block of East Dayton Drive.

8:47 p.m. — Suspicious person in the 300 block of Wallace Drive.

9:11 p.m. — Crash at East Xenia Drive and I-675 South.

9:27 p.m. — Neighbor problem in the 300 block of Williams Street.

9:28 p.m. — Welfare check in the 1400 block of Ironwood Drive.

10:41 p.m. — Assist at Valle Greene Drive and Wenlock Court.