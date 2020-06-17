Fairborn police reports

May 14
12:37 a.m. — Suspicious vehicle on the 200 block of Regatta Park Drive.
7:04 a.m. — Alarm – business/bank on the 1200 block of North Broad Street.
9:23 a.m. — Noise complaint on the 100 block of Old Yellow Springs Road.
10:05 a.m. — Miscellaneous on the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue.
10:17 a.m. — Fraud/forgery on the 1800 block of Burrowes Boulevard.
11:38 a.m. — Trespassing on the 1800 block of South Maple Avenue.
11:57 a.m. — Disabled vehicle on the 20 block of I-675 South.
12:06 p.m. — Suspicious person on the 20 block of Vanderbilt Drive.
1:33 p.m. — Welfare check on the 1700 block of Stewart Boulevard.
1:58 p.m. — Crash – property damage on the 200 block of Archer Drive.
2:09 p.m. — 911 hang up on the 20 block of West Garland Avenue.
2:21 p.m. — 911 hang up on the 500 block of Margaret Drive.
2:38 p.m. — Welfare check on the 600 block of South Maple Avenue.
3:03 p.m. — Warrant on the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue.
3:40 p.m. — Peace officer on the 20 block of Ramona Drive.
4:27 p.m. — Harassment on the 30 block of Old Yellow Springs Road.
4:42 p.m. — Welfare check on the 20 block of North Haven Drive.
5:26 p.m. — Crash- property damage on the 20 block of I-675 North.
5:30 p.m. — Animal complaint on the 1700 block of Stewart Boulevard.
5:34 p.m. — Theft on the 800 block of North Broad Street.
5:45 p.m. — Traffic complaint at Kauffman Avenue and West Parkwood Drive.
6:56 p.m. — Assist on the 100 block of East Emerson Avenue.
7:21 p.m. — Unwanted subject on the 400 block of Greene Street.
7:51 p.m. — Theft on the 800 block of North Broad Street.
7:58 p.m. — Disturbance on the 2100 block of Beaver Valley Road.
8:06 p.m. — Suspicious person at Black Lane and Harmony Lane.
8:10 p.m. — Crash – property damage on the 3o0 block of Holmes Drive.
8:17 p.m. — Intoxicated subject at North Broad Street and Overlook Drive.
9:03 p.m. — Domestic dispute on the 2100 block of Rockdell Drive.
9:18 p.m. — Domestic violence on the 1000 block of South Central Avenue.
9:36 p.m. — Fraud/forgery on the 200 block of Redbank Drive.
11:25 p.m. — Theft on the 2500 block of University Boulevard.
11:34 p.m. — Noise complaint on the 60 block of Waterford Boulevard.
11:40 p.m. — Traffic complaint at Kauffman Avenue and South Central Avenue.
11:53 p.m. — Juvenile complaint on the 300 block of West Garland Avenue.