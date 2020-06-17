Fairborn police reports

May 14

12:37 a.m. — Suspicious vehicle on the 200 block of Regatta Park Drive.

7:04 a.m. — Alarm – business/bank on the 1200 block of North Broad Street.

9:23 a.m. — Noise complaint on the 100 block of Old Yellow Springs Road.

10:05 a.m. — Miscellaneous on the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue.

10:17 a.m. — Fraud/forgery on the 1800 block of Burrowes Boulevard.

11:38 a.m. — Trespassing on the 1800 block of South Maple Avenue.

11:57 a.m. — Disabled vehicle on the 20 block of I-675 South.

12:06 p.m. — Suspicious person on the 20 block of Vanderbilt Drive.

1:33 p.m. — Welfare check on the 1700 block of Stewart Boulevard.

1:58 p.m. — Crash – property damage on the 200 block of Archer Drive.

2:09 p.m. — 911 hang up on the 20 block of West Garland Avenue.

2:21 p.m. — 911 hang up on the 500 block of Margaret Drive.

2:38 p.m. — Welfare check on the 600 block of South Maple Avenue.

3:03 p.m. — Warrant on the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue.

3:40 p.m. — Peace officer on the 20 block of Ramona Drive.

4:27 p.m. — Harassment on the 30 block of Old Yellow Springs Road.

4:42 p.m. — Welfare check on the 20 block of North Haven Drive.

5:26 p.m. — Crash- property damage on the 20 block of I-675 North.

5:30 p.m. — Animal complaint on the 1700 block of Stewart Boulevard.

5:34 p.m. — Theft on the 800 block of North Broad Street.

5:45 p.m. — Traffic complaint at Kauffman Avenue and West Parkwood Drive.

6:56 p.m. — Assist on the 100 block of East Emerson Avenue.

7:21 p.m. — Unwanted subject on the 400 block of Greene Street.

7:51 p.m. — Theft on the 800 block of North Broad Street.

7:58 p.m. — Disturbance on the 2100 block of Beaver Valley Road.

8:06 p.m. — Suspicious person at Black Lane and Harmony Lane.

8:10 p.m. — Crash – property damage on the 3o0 block of Holmes Drive.

8:17 p.m. — Intoxicated subject at North Broad Street and Overlook Drive.

9:03 p.m. — Domestic dispute on the 2100 block of Rockdell Drive.

9:18 p.m. — Domestic violence on the 1000 block of South Central Avenue.

9:36 p.m. — Fraud/forgery on the 200 block of Redbank Drive.

11:25 p.m. — Theft on the 2500 block of University Boulevard.

11:34 p.m. — Noise complaint on the 60 block of Waterford Boulevard.

11:40 p.m. — Traffic complaint at Kauffman Avenue and South Central Avenue.

11:53 p.m. — Juvenile complaint on the 300 block of West Garland Avenue.