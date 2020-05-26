Fairborn police reports

May 9

12:09 a.m. — Welfare check on the 50 block of South Wright Avenue.

12:40 a.m. — Dead body on the 2300 block of Hazelnut Drive.

12:47 a.m. — Disturbance on the 300 block of Grove Street.

1:27 a.m. — Crash- hit skip on the 1000 block of Victoria Avenue.

4:52 a.m. — Disturbance on the 400 block of Forest Street.

5:08 a.m. — Alarm- business/bank on the 2700 block of Colonel Glenn Highway.

7:40 a.m. — Theft on the 3800 block of Colonel Glenn Highway.

8:35 a.m. — 911 hang up on the 200 block of Summit Court.

8:51 a.m. — Juvenile complaint on the 600 block of Daytonia Avenue.

9:05 a.m. — Miscellaneous on the 100 block of Brown Avenue.

9:36 a.m. — Welfare check on the 200 block of North Third Street.

10:22 a.m. — Abandoned/junk vehicle on the 1500 block of Kauffman Avenue.

12:37 p.m. — Found property on the 2600 block of Paramount Place.

12:42 p.m. — Peace officer on the 200 block of West Dayton Drive.

1:49 p.m. — Domestic dispute on the 100 block of Fig Street.

2:13 p.m. — Miscellaneous on the 1700 block of Wilbur Avenue.

3:38 p.m. — Neighbor problem on the 30 block of Blossom Court.

4:01 p.m. — Crash- hit skip on the 2300 block of Duncan Drive.

4:02 p.m. — Traffic complaint on East Dayton Yellow Springs Road to I-675 South.

4:07 p.m. — Peace officer on the 700 block of Cedar Drive.

4:39 p.m. — Welfare check on the 200 block of Erie Avenue.

6:47 p.m. — Traffic complaint on the 1400 block of Wedgewood Drive.

8:05 p.m. — Juvenile complaint on the 80 block of Redbank Drive.

8:13 p.m. — Alarm- residential on the 1300 block of Merribrook Court.

8:44 p.m. — Domestic violence on the 70 block of Jan Court.

9:08 p.m. — Criminal damaging on the 300 block of Gilbert Avenue.

9:23 p.m. — Suspicious person near East Dayton Drive and Mann Avenue.

9:51 p.m. — Civil complaint on the 2100 block of Beaver Valley Road.

10:18 p.m. — Alarm- business/bank on the 2700 block of Colonel Glenn Highway.

10:40 p.m. — Welfare check on the 2000 block of Centralia Avenue.

11:03 p.m. — Animal complaint on the 1700 block of Stewart Boulevard.

11:14 p.m. — Suspicious person on the 1700 block of Wilbur Avenue.

11:17 p.m. — Traffic complaint near North Haven Drive and Marchmont Drive.

11:19 p.m. — Welfare check on the 100 block of Forest Street.

11:45 p.m. — Breaking and entering on the 400 block of Kirkwood Drive.