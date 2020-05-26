Fairborn police reports

May 9
12:09 a.m. — Welfare check on the 50 block of South Wright Avenue.
12:40 a.m. — Dead body on the 2300 block of Hazelnut Drive.
12:47 a.m. — Disturbance on the 300 block of Grove Street.
1:27 a.m. — Crash- hit skip on the 1000 block of Victoria Avenue.
4:52 a.m. — Disturbance on the 400 block of Forest Street.
5:08 a.m. — Alarm- business/bank on the 2700 block of Colonel Glenn Highway.
7:40 a.m. — Theft on the 3800 block of Colonel Glenn Highway.
8:35 a.m. — 911 hang up on the 200 block of Summit Court.
8:51 a.m. — Juvenile complaint on the 600 block of Daytonia Avenue.
9:05 a.m. — Miscellaneous on the 100 block of Brown Avenue.
9:36 a.m. — Welfare check on the 200 block of North Third Street.
10:22 a.m. — Abandoned/junk vehicle on the 1500 block of Kauffman Avenue.
12:37 p.m. — Found property on the 2600 block of Paramount Place.
12:42 p.m. — Peace officer on the 200 block of West Dayton Drive.
1:49 p.m. — Domestic dispute on the 100 block of Fig Street.
2:13 p.m. — Miscellaneous on the 1700 block of Wilbur Avenue.
3:38 p.m. — Neighbor problem on the 30 block of Blossom Court.
4:01 p.m. — Crash- hit skip on the 2300 block of Duncan Drive.
4:02 p.m. — Traffic complaint on East Dayton Yellow Springs Road to I-675 South.
4:07 p.m. — Peace officer on the 700 block of Cedar Drive.
4:39 p.m. — Welfare check on the 200 block of Erie Avenue.
6:47 p.m. — Traffic complaint on the 1400 block of Wedgewood Drive.
8:05 p.m. — Juvenile complaint on the 80 block of Redbank Drive.
8:13 p.m. — Alarm- residential on the 1300 block of Merribrook Court.
8:44 p.m. — Domestic violence on the 70 block of Jan Court.
9:08 p.m. — Criminal damaging on the 300 block of Gilbert Avenue.
9:23 p.m. — Suspicious person near East Dayton Drive and Mann Avenue.
9:51 p.m. — Civil complaint on the 2100 block of Beaver Valley Road.
10:18 p.m. — Alarm- business/bank on the 2700 block of Colonel Glenn Highway.
10:40 p.m. — Welfare check on the 2000 block of Centralia Avenue.
11:03 p.m. — Animal complaint on the 1700 block of Stewart Boulevard.
11:14 p.m. — Suspicious person on the 1700 block of Wilbur Avenue.
11:17 p.m. — Traffic complaint near North Haven Drive and Marchmont Drive.
11:19 p.m. — Welfare check on the 100 block of Forest Street.
11:45 p.m. — Breaking and entering on the 400 block of Kirkwood Drive.