Road construction projects underway

FAIRBORN — Road construction projects in the City of Fairborn are underway with a few updates.

Broad Street bridge repair — Due to the rain, paving has been pushed back into next week. Workers hope to have the road open by Friday, May 29.

Kauffman Avenue widening/roundabout — Due to the rain, paving has been pushed back into next week. Workers hope to have the road and roundabout open sometime next week.

Maple Avenue — Vectren is going to block off Redbank Drive again until Friday, May 22. Maple Avenue will remain open with flaggers.

Maple Avenue widening — The Maple Avenue widening project is set to begin on Monday, June 8 with detours in place by Monday, June 1. The southbound lane of Maple will be closed, with only the northbound lane open. This work is for at least 150 days.

Yellow Springs-Fairfield Road — Vectren is currently replacing gas lines near Station 3.

Central Avenue — Central Avenue northbound is closed from Dayton Drive to Parkwood Drive. The southbound lane remains open.

Dayton-Yellow Springs Road — The county continues work near the overpass.