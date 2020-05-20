Incoming WSU students will take part in virtual orientation

FAIRBORN — Orientation, a greatly anticipated rite of passage for students beginning fall semester at Wright State University, will be held virtually this summer.

Just because an in-person format is not possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that doesn’t mean students won’t make personal connections and get a preview of college life.

The interactions may be through a laptop or mobile phone screen, but students still have the opportunity to participate with fellow students, staff and faculty.

“Orientation is all about finding out what it’s like to be a Wright State Raider and setting students up for success,” said Joanie Hendricks, coordinator of orientation. “We are all here to help.”

Orientation is a one-week course built in Pilot, the web-based learning management system that is used by Wright State, so students can begin using the technology they will use in their classes. Students will register for a virtual orientation session between Wednesday, May 27 and Tuesday, July 21.

They have one week to complete the six required modules, participate in live sessions, play games and more. There are also many optional modules from which to choose. Students who participate will be eligible to win prizes, such as Wright State apparel, a parking pass, theatre tickets, the use of a suite at a men’s basketball game, and more.

What classes should I take? How do I join a club? How do I find a tutor? These are some of the questions that will be answered. Participants can also learn about majors, advising services, financial aid, housing, academic success centers, dining, career services, parking and more. Plus, the interactive sessions allow students to ask their own questions and get personalized answers on the spot.

“We have re-envisioned orientation to make it highly interactive and convenient for students,” said Tim Littell, associate vice provost for student success. “People across all our divisions have been working really hard to create this new experience that is both informative and engaging.”

Parents and family members are welcome to participate in the live question-and-answer sessions held with staff, faculty and current students.

The orientation experience is geared toward all new undergraduate students, whether they’re coming straight from high school, transferring from another college or are a veteran.

During orientation, students will receive their customized fall semester class schedule created just for them by their academic advisor. They’ll also be introduced to the variety of free student support services available to them so they can confidently move forward as a Wright State student.