No shortage of love and care for students at FPS

The staff at Fairborn Primary School have gone above and beyond during this time that we have been out of school. They have been working with students by teaching lessons on Zoom and Google meet, sending emails, making phone calls and reading daily stories.

They have also been missing their students and families and have found ways to keep everyone connected by having classroom meetings on Zoom and Google chat that allows the students to see each other and their teacher. They spend time telling their friends about their day, sharing a favorite toy or just listening to their teacher read. Lots of smiles and giggles.

During this time, the continued learning is important, but the relationships and connections are possibly even more important. As soon as it was announced that we would be doing remote learning, the staff started asking how they can help families and students.

One way we have continued to see students is that the staff have volunteered to sign up for shifts to pass out lunches to students during the week. Six-to-eight staff (teachers, cafeteria staff, secretaries, custodians, classroom assistants, noon duty aides and principals) per one hour shift have been handing out food to families two days a week since March 23. This will change to just handing out on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. as of the week of April 13. It is great for the kids to come through the line and see the staff and just as rewarding for the staff.

There is no shortage of love and caring from the staff at Fairborn Primary School. We could not ask for a better team to work with our littlest Skyhawks.

By Vicki Hudepohl Guest columnist

Vicki Hudepohl is the principal of Fairborn Primary School and guest columnist for the Fairborn Daily Herald.

Vicki Hudepohl is the principal of Fairborn Primary School and guest columnist for the Fairborn Daily Herald.