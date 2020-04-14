WPAFB expands telework capabilities

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Telework capabilities are expanding offering much relief for Wright-Patterson Air Force Base personnel who are currently working from home due to COVID-19.

The Department of Defense is providing a temporary collaboration of capabilities for at home workers through the Commercial Virtual Remote environment. Without requiring virtual private network connections, CVR provides commercially accessible versions of Microsoft Teams, SharePoint online, OneDrive and Skype for more than four million DoD users outside the Air Force network.

Lt. Col. Jeff Crépeau, 88th Communications Squadron commander, said that these services will be deployed in phases to approximately 250,000 users a day during the next several weeks and will be enabled to be used on both government and personal computers as well as mobile devices.

In addition to CVR, the number of VPN connections have been increased. Within the last week, 30,000 connections were added and more than 110,000 connections were expected to be available by April 6.

Crépeau added that scheduled increases will continue to total more tha n200,000 VPN connections with the potential to reach 380K.

All additional capabilities added are Air Force approved solutions and many do not require any software installation on computers. However, some do have mobile applications that can be downloaded to complement their use.

For more information on teleworking guidance and a list of telework capabilities go to the “Employee Resources” tab on the Wright-Patt COVID-19 information page at www.wpafb.af.mil/coronavirus. The list of capabilities will be updated as new solutions are approved.