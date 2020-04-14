Xenia Elks donate to food pantry

XENIA — The Xenia Elks Lodge recently donated $2,000 to the Xenia Area Fish Food Pantry.

“As we all endure the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the food pantry is crucial to supporting our community,” Linda McLaughlin, chairperson for the Xenia Elks Grant Committee, said.

The Elks National Foundation has made $3.7 million immediately available to address community needs across the nation through its grant program.

Through the end of April, the pantry is offering drive-through distributions on Saturdays from 9-11 a.m. and Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. No appointments are necessary. Visitors should use the driveway on the left side of the building to approach the back door and get in line. No persons should get out of the car. Volunteers will load food in trunks.

“We are receiving a lot of support from the community,” Pantry President Gail Matson said.

Matson said the pantry was also awarded $8,000 from the COVID-19 Response Fund for Greater Dayton to help supplement food supplies in the coming weeks due to the increased number of families in need of food.