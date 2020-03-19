Beavercreek shutting down city facilities

BEAVERCREEK — Government offices and city-owned facilities in Beavercreek have been closed through April 20, according to a web page post.

“The City of Beavercreek continues to monitor the COVID-19 (Coronavirus 2019) situation daily. The city is in constant contact with Greene County Public Health and the Emergency Management Agencies to determine the appropriate steps to take to keep residents and our employees safe. In light of the recent order by the State Health Director, Dr. Amy Acton declaring a health emergency, all City of Beavercreek government offices and facilities will be closed to the public effective immediately and until further notice,”the post said.

The senior center, Lofino Plaza, Beavercreek Golf Club (including food and beverage and the golf course), all facility rentals and park programming are included in the closure.

During this closure, citizens are encouraged to apply for engineering and planning/zoning permits online at http://www.beavercreekohio.gov/.

City staff will still be available to assist in answering questions by telephone.

General information 937-427-5500; engineering division 937-427-5513; planning and development 937-427-5512; public service department 937-427-5540; and non-emergency police 937-426-1225.

Cancellation of any city council meetings will be announced by separate public notices, the city said.