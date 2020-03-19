Xenia closes city offices to public

XENIA — The City of Xenia closed its offices to the public at the end of the day Tuesday.

The administrative directive was issued by City Manager Brent Merriman after what was described as careful consideration.

“At this time, city offices will remain closed to the public until Monday, April 6, but that is subject to change,” according to a release from the city.

While offices will be closed to the public, some staff will work remotely while others will report to the building under a staggered staffing model. A portion of the staff who will report to the City Administration Building will be present on Mondays and Tuesdays, while another portion will report on Thursdays and Fridays. A deep clean will be done in addition to regular cleaning services on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

During this time, water and sewer services will not be interrupted; however, the city’s bulk pick-up will temporarily be discontinued. Rumpke trash service and bulk pick-up will continue, the release said.

The City of Xenia will continue to have an online presence and staff can be reached by phone and email.

A state of emergency was previously declared by Merriman, but there is no curfew and no plans to put one in place, according to city officials.