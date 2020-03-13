Xenia student inducted into National Honor Society

COLUMBUS — A Xenia student at Great River Connections Academy (GRCA) was recently inducted into the National Honor Society in recognition of her outstanding academic achievement and service to her community.

Jasmine Byrd is a senior at GRCA.

To qualify for National Honor Society, students in grades 10 -12 must have been enrolled with GRCA for at least one semester and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.4 or better, according to a release from the school. Students must also demonstrate a history of leadership experience, participate in school or community service activities and submit letters of recommendation from current and former teachers as well as from other adults.

“At Great River Connections Academy we have the opportunity to work with students and families from many different backgrounds who come to us seeking an academic setting where they can thrive,” said Jason Swinehart, Great River Connections Academy school leader. “I congratulate Jasmine for maintaining such a strong commitment to succeeding in the classroom and making a difference in her community.”

Learning from home or anywhere there is an Internet connection, Great River Connections Academy students work closely with Ohio-certified teachers specially trained in online instruction. Teachers develop individualized learning plans that help to nurture each student’s strengths while providing additional support in areas of need.

The curriculum, from the nationally recognized, award-winning school Connections Academy program, meets rigorous state education standards, and will include core online classes as well as engaging electives, honors and AP courses, and Career Technical Education (CTE) classes. At Great River Connections Academy, parents and caregivers are considered “Learning Coaches” as they play a very active role in their child’s education and work closely with the teachers to monitor their student’s participation and progress.

Enrollment for the 2020-21 academic year is currently open. Great River Connections Academy is hosting free, in-person and online information sessions for interested families to learn more about virtual education and how teachers support the students. During the information sessions, families will also have an opportunity to learn about the online public school’s curriculum and interact with school representatives and other parents. A complete schedule of events with dates and locations is available at https://www.GreatRiverConnectionsAcademy.com/events.