DAR honors veterans

Submitted photo
The Rebecca Galloway Chapter DAR recognized and honored two Vietnam Veterans at the annual Enon Community Historical Society meeting. Dennis Brown and Jim Kinnamon are both active ECHS members and were presented with handmade lap quilts. The hunt is now on to find other ECHS members who have served the country.
