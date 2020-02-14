Kindergarten screenings, registration to open

FAIRBORN — Parents of future kindergarten students may soon register their child within the Fairborn City School District for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.

Registration will take place Monday, March 2 through Thursday, March 5 at Wright Campus, 480 W. Funderburg Road. To begin the process, parents should call District Registrar Camille Rucker to schedule an appointment for an early screening. Children must be 5 years old by Sept. 30, 2020 in order to be screened and registered.

The screening process involves understanding what the child already knows to help district officials calculate what the school must provide to give the child the best kindergarten experience possible. While the screening is taking place, parents can assemble a schedule for a registration appointment with Rucker. According to Fairborn City Schools, the process takes no longer than 30 minutes.

During the screening process, parents can also expect to be provided with information regarding school supplies, as well as referrals to resources to help prepare the child for the upcoming school year.

A police officer and firefighter, along with a police cruiser and fire engine, will also be on-hand so parents may have a photo as a keepsake item. If parents are unable to schedule a screening in March, they can schedule a screening after the start of the school year in August. However, district officials reported that if parents wait until August, assistance with school supplies will be more limited. Therefore, officials are encouraging early screening appointments.

Parents only need to bring the child during the screening process.

When registration takes place, parents should bring needed documents such as a birth certificate, immunization records, proof of residency, state identification and custody documentation.

If a child is already a preschool student at Fairborn Primary School, the district said the teacher will walk parents through the process.

Fairborn City Schools has partnered with a number of community entities to host a kindergarten school supply drive through February.

Individuals can drop school supplies off within the boxes found inside the lobbies of the police department, 70 W. Hebble Ave., and each fire department, located at 495 N. Broad St., 2200 Commerce Center Blvd., 1001 Yellow Springs-Fairfield Road and 444 W. Funderburg Road, as well as the Dr. Lynn Wolaver City Government Building outside of Council Chambers, 44 W. Hebble Ave.

The items that are being collected include 24 count Crayola crayons, non-earbud headphones, Elmers glue sticks, Fiskar scissors, tissues, baby wipes, paper towels, eight-pack of large washable markers, black Expo markers, highlighters, yellow and blue folders with prongs, resealable sandwich bags, resealable gallon size plastic bags, water color paints, non-wheeled backpacks.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.