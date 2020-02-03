Engle completes basic training

CAPE MAY — Lyndon Engle recently completed his United States Coast Guard Basic 8-week Training (Boot Camp) at the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, New Jersey.

Engle has been assigned as a Fireman E 3 to U. S. Coast Guard Cutter Ahi (marine island protector class patrol boat) in Honolulu, Hawaii. Engle is a graduate of Carroll High School in Dayton and attended Anderson University in South Carolina and Cincinnati State Community College in Cincinnati.

He is the son of Tom and Linda Engle and grandson of Jack and Una Engle and of John A. Wolfe, all of Fairborn. Engle is a third-degree member of the Fairborn Council 3724, Knights of Columbus.