Police search for owner of pig

Submitted photos
Fairborn Police officers were called to a potbellied pig on the loose near South Central and McLaughlin Avenue Jan. 3. If individuals know whom the pig belongs to, they are asked to contact the Fairborn Police Department at 937-754-3000.
