Area Digest

Winter recess

FAIRBORN — Fairborn City Schools has scheduled its winter recess through Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.

Candy Canes and Cheer art show

YELLOW SPRINGS — Village Artisans Gallery in Yellow Springs is hosting “Candy Canes and Cheer” — A Village Artisans Members Art Show — in the Lobby Gallery from through Monday, Jan. 6 during regular gallery hours. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Located at 100 Corry Street in Yellow Springs, the regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday with extended hours for special events.

Council meeting

FAIRBORN — Fairborn City Council will meet in a regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6 in council chambers of the Fairborn Government Center, 44 W. Hebble Ave. Meetings are held on the first and third Mondays of the month. The public is welcome to attend.

Wounded Warrior Dogs and Canine War Dogs exhibit

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — A new travelling exhibition of wooden dog sculptures featuring eight Wounded Warrior Dogs and four Canine War Dogs will be on display at the National Museum of the United States Air Force now through Jan. 31, 2020. Accompanying the exhibit will be art from the Air Force Art Program depicting military working dogs.

Poster exhibit

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The National Museum of the United States Air Force will open a temporary exhibit titled “Posters at Home and War.” This exhibit will feature more than 60 propaganda posters used in the U.S. from World War I through the Cold War.

Fairborn Area Historical Society presentation

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Area Historical Society will present history of some Old Osborn homes, presented by various homeowners. The event is slated for 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at the Fairborn Senior Center, 325 N. Third St.

Fairborn Area Historical Society presentation

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Area Historical Society will present a presentation highlighting the history of the Miami Valley Military History Museum. It is slated for 2 p.m. Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Fairborn Senior Center, 325 N. Third St.

Center seeks homemakers

FAIRBORN – The Fairborn Senior Center is accepting applications for part-time homemakers. Hours will vary. Applicants must pass a background check and drug screen, and they must also have a valid driver’s license and car insurance. Apply at 325 N. Third St.

Send area digest news items to editor@xeniagazette.com.

