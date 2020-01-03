Davis turning 100 years old

FAIRBORN — Long-time Fairborn resident Garnet Davis will turn 100 years old Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.

Davis has called the City of Fairborn home for the last 66 years, and is the mother of five children, 15 grandchildren and more than 40 great-grandchildren. Davis worked at the commissary at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, while her late husband Sam Davis was an artist and taught at the Fairborn Art Institute, where his paintings could be found.

Her family member shared that Davis’s secret to living a long and healthy life was to “love the Lord.”

“She is such a wonderful person and grandma,” her granddaughter Vickie Wade said in an email to the Herald. “She has such a big heart and would do anything for anyone.”