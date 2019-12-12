Opera house hosting Hometown Christmas

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville Opera House will present its 3rd annual Hometown Christmas 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15.

Amy Allen, a local music teacher and opera house board member, is the director this year. Local musicians will perform seasonal music throughout the event, giving the audience opportunities to join in singing at times. Back in Time Express, a group known for old time bluegrass and classic country music, will perform several selections. Heaven Bound, a men’s quartet, as well as several other vocalists and instrumentalists will also entertain the audience.

A portion of the show will be devoted to children. Santa and Mrs. Claus are expected to make a special appearance.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased in advance by going to cedarvilleoperahouse.org and at the door using cash or credit card. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and senior citizens. Preschoolers are always admitted free with adults. A $35 ticket is available for families (immediate family members only).

Cedarville Opera House is handicap-accessible with the use of a ramp and a chair lift. For more information, call 937-766-5400.