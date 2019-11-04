Village Artisans hosting holiday-themed show

YELLOW SPRINGS — Village Artisans Gallery in Yellow Springs is hosting “Candy Canes and Cheer” — A Village Artisans Members Art Show — in the Lobby Gallery from Thursday, Nov. 14 through Monday, Jan. 6 during regular gallery hours.

An Open House Reception will be held noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 during the Yellow Springs Holiday in the Village celebration. Both the exhibit and the reception are free and open to the public.

Village Artisans is a cooperative art gallery in Yellow Springs featuring locally-made, affordable hand crafted jewelry, woodworking, pottery, photography, paintings, drawings, fiber, glass and mixed media art. Located at 100 Corry Street in Yellow Springs, the regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday with extended hours for special events.

For more information call 937-767-1209, email villageartisans.email@yahoo.com, or visit www.villageartisans.blogspot.com or www.facebook.com/villageartisans.