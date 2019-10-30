Mary, Help of Christians Bazaar in its 49th year

FAIRBORN — The 49th Annual Holiday Bazaar of Mary, Help of Christians Church will offer “something for everyone,” church officials said, including hand-made crafts, baked goods, jewelry and more.

The event, taking place for the 49th year in a row, is slated to take place 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 in the Parish Center All Purpose Room located at 934 N. Maple Avenue, Fairborn

Articles have been made during the year at weekly workshops or at home by men and women of the Parish. Church officials said putting the event together is “truly a labor of love that has turned into a tradition at Mary Help.”

A handmade quilt donated by Kim Gros, Thimbleberries Pansy Park pattern, will be raffled along with a lovely handmade oak blanket/quilt chest donated by Don Dunn, as well as a set of vintage china purchased in the South Pacific in 1956 donated by Cynthia Scarlett. There will also be other specialty raffles including many gift baskets for everyone on the Christmas list.

This year’s bazaar offers a selection for craft items, including holiday items featuring snowmen, ornaments, decorations and wreaths; dated porcelain figurines from home interiors, a dinnerware set with companion pieces. The bazaar will also feature needlework items such as pillows and baby quilts, wall hangings and more, in addition to jewelry, vintage jewelry and many other items.

The bazaar will also include a selection of grab bags, which church officials said are always a hit with the children. The Craft Closet will feature some fabrics, yarn, floral items, plants, gently used decorations and more. The Baked Goods Booth will have homemade cakes, pies, cookies, bread, candy, jams and jellies.

The Café at the church will offer homemade soups, sandwiches, desserts and beverages beginning at 10:30AM. Saturday, Nov. 2. The Knights of Columbus Council 3724 will serve a pancake and sausage breakfast from 9-11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, Cost will be per serving for $5 for an adult, or $2.50 for children under 12.

There will be something for everyone at this event, church officials said, which is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Julie Sewell at 937-878-8353.