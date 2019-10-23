Fairborn Schools highlights fire safety

Submitted photos
Fairborn City Schools partnered with the Fairborn Fire Department to highlight fire safety to students. National Fire Prevention week is highlighted from Sunday, Oct. 6 through Saturday, Oct. 12.
