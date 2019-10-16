FHS teacher receives award

Submitted photo

Fairborn High School Transition Unit teacher Audrey Miller has received the 2019 ACTE-SND “Special Education Teacher of the Year Award” by The Association of Career Tech Educators-Special Needs Division. Pictured from left to right: Brenda Mueller, GCBDD transition coach; Josh Welhener and Kathey Kleiser, GCBDD transition coordinators; Miller’s mother, Miller, and Jill Anon, Fairborn City Schools special education supervisor.