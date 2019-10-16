Graduate offered medical school scholarship

FAIRBORN — Hunter Dunn, a 2017 Fairborn High School graduate, has recently been presented with a scholarship offer to The Ohio State University Medical School.

“From childhood we knew Hunter was a gifted child,” her parents said. “She always talked of and expressed a great desire to be a doctor. As her parents, we watched her recreate her bedroom into her own little office. Hunter attended Mary, Help of Christians, St. Brigid and St. Helen’s where she was an honor student. She elected to attend Fairborn High school to help her prepare for the college environment.”

According to Fairborn City School officials, Dunn credits Fairborn High School teachers and administration for providing the right tools and guiding her in the right direction to achieve her dream of becoming a doctor.

“It all started coming true in good old Fairborn,” Dunn said.