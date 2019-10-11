Flamingos to flock into Fairborn

FAIRBORN — Flamingos will soon flock into local yards — for a cause.

The Fairborn Music Club is hosting its annual fundraiser through the second week of November. Fairborn community members can purchase a flock of pink plastic flamingos of varying sizes to be placed in a yard within city limits. All proceeds go toward supporting Fairborn High School marching arts programs. To participate, individuals pick their donation amount and provide an address to the Fairborn Music Club. Club officials then go to work “flocking” the yards. Flamingos will be in place for two days before flocking to another yard. Flocks can be sent anonymously.

To participate, contact Flamingo Coordinator Amanda Grant at 937-974-8977 or granta0410@yahoo.com.

Prices to flock: 10$ – 10 flamingos 20$ – 20 flamingos 30$ – 30 flamingos 40$ – 40 flamingos

