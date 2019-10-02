Area Digest

FCS community forum

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn City School District will host a community forum 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 at the Baker Middle School auditorum, 100 Lincoln Dr., to discuss Baker Middle School and Fairborn High School facilities. The forum will highlight current conditions, building updates, information about the aging Baker Middle School and Fairborn High School facilities and the possibility of new buildings.

Fairborn Art Association workshop

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Art Association will host a workshop with watercolor artist Judi Betts. The workshop will take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 through Friday, Oct. 4 at the FAA building, the rear entrance of the Fairborn Central Building, 221 N. Central Ave. Parking and entrance are located around and behind the former school building, now senior housing.

Cost is $250 for members and $285 for nonmembers. A $40 nonrefundable deposit is required to register with the balance due two weeks before the workshop. Please send the deposit, name, address, email and or phone number and if a member or nonmember to Pat Dunker, 30 Innisbrook Close, Xenia, Oh 45385.

Festival of Flight

FAIRBORN — The Miami Valley’s local ties to aviation history will be highlighted during the inaugural Wright State University Festival of Flight slated for 1-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 behind the Wright State University Nutter Center.

Council meeting

FAIRBORN — Fairborn City Council will meet in a regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7 in council chambers of the Fairborn Government Center, 44 W. Hebble Ave. Meetings are held on the first and third Mondays of the month. It is being held on the first Tuesday of the month in September due to Labor Day. The public is welcome to attend.

CROP Walk

FAIRBORN — The 2019 Fairborn Communities Responding to Overcome Poverty (CROP) Walk is inviting local participants to “stop hunger, one step at a time.” The event, hosted by the Fairborn United Methodist Church, is slated to take place Sunday, Oct. 13. The CROP Walk is aiming to raise $1,500 in the 2019 event.

Twenty-five percent of the funds that are raised will benefit the Fairborn FISH Food Pantry while the remaining 75 percent of funds will benefit any of the designated 18 international hunger-fighting agencies. Church officials said any remaining undesignated funds will benefit the international programs offered by the Church World Services.

If individuals have questions about the local 2019 CROP Walk, they should contact Walk Coordinator Bob Antes at 937-581-1239.

Yellow Springs Arts Council show

YELLOW SPRINGS — The Yellow Springs Arts Council will present its September show — “An Art Teacher’s Visual Memoir” art by Susan Wolf — now through Sunday, Oct. 13. The Gallery will be showcasing her work 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays through Oct. 13.

Annual Fairborn Halloween Festival

FAIRBORN — The 8th Annual Fairborn Halloween Festival is slated for 4-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 and noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20.

Open Studios

YELLOW SPRINGS — The Yellow Springs Arts Council is hosting the free, self-guided Open Studios tour 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 and Sunday, Oct. 20. Eighteen artists and 10 local studios will open up their private spaces to chat, ask questions and possibly watch them create.

An interactive map is available by visiting ysopenstudios.ysartscouncil.org and printed guides will be available in mid-September at the the YSAC gallery at 111 Corry St., Yellow Springs Station on the bike trail as well as various locations within the village. The YSAC highlighted that some studios are within walking distance of downtown Yellow Springs, but others will call for a short drive in the countryside. Visit ysopenstudios.ysartscouncil.org and facebook.com/ysopenstudios for more information.

Monthly meeting

FAIRBORN — The American Legion Auxiliary Dignam-Whitmore Unit 526 monthly meeting will be held 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21 at the Fairborn Senior Center, 325 N. Third St.

Election Day

FAIRBORN — Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Visit https://bit.ly/328j9nO for more information about polling and precinct locations.

Fairborn Area Historical Society presentation

FAIRBORN — Chris Wydman from Wright State University will highlight the history of the college beginning 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. Wright State opened its doors in 1964 as a branch campus of Miami University and Ohio State University, occupying only a single building. Groundwork on forming the institution began in 1961 during a time when the region lacked a public university for higher education. Attend this presentation and hear the rest of the story.

Fairborn Area Historical Society presentation

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Area Historical Society will present a holiday performance of music and story, presented by Chris Moore 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Fairborn Senior Center, 325 N. Third St. A raffle will also take place for art by up to seven local artists.

Fairborn Area Historical Society presentation

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Area Historical Society will present history of some Old Osborn homes, presented by various homeowners. The event is slated for 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at the Fairborn Senior Center, 325 N. Third St.

Fairborn Area Historical Society presentation

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Area Historical Society will present a presentation highlighting the history of the Miami Valley Military History Museum. It is slated for 2 p.m. Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Fairborn Senior Center, 325 N. Third St.

Center seeks homemakers

FAIRBORN – The Fairborn Senior Center is accepting applications for part-time homemakers. Hours will vary. Applicants must pass a background check and drug screen, and they must also have a valid driver’s license and car insurance. Apply at 325 N. Third St.

Send area digest news items to editor@xeniagazette.com. Items may run more than once as space and time allows. Area digest compiled by Whitney Vickers.

