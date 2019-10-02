WIC offering free infant feeding classes

XENIA — The WIC (Women, Infants & Children) program at Greene County Public Health (GCPH) is offering free infant feeding classes designed for pregnant women this fall.

These classes are open to all pregnant women, not just WIC participants.

“If you are trying to decide how best to feed your newborn when he or she arrives, this class will provide you with valuable information to help make the best choice for the health of your baby,” GCPH officials said in a release.

The classes, offered monthly at both the Xenia (360 Wilson Drive) and Fairborn (600 Pierce Drive) WIC offices, will cover: how to feed your baby, getting started with breastfeeding, how to know if your baby is getting enough to eat, how to make infant formula, offer a bottle, and so much more.

Morning and evening classes are available, and participants need only to register for one class, not a series.

The classes are open to pregnant women and their support people. Spouses, partners, and all other support people are strongly encouraged to attend.

Registration for all listed classes above is required. Please call the WIC office at 937-374-5642 to get registered or to find out more.

