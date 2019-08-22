Time for play

Local officials laugh as a couple playground-testers run through the shot during the ribbon cutting for the playground, renovated picnic shelter and two new sets of basketball goals. Funds for the new playground came from a matching grant from GameTime Playground Systems and the Ohio Parks & Recreation Association, with support from DWA Recreation.

Greene County Parks & Trails’ Party in the Park celebration also featured water slides, a bubble machine and a classic cars cruise-in.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Kids take turns spinning each other at the new playground located at Greene County Parks & Trails’ Fairgrounds Recreation Center in Xenia Aug. 20.

