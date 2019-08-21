Fairborn hosting chess tournament

FAIRBORN — Fairborn will soon be home to a chess tournament.

The 2019 Fairborn Skyhawk Scholastic Chess Tournament is slated to take place Saturday, Aug. 24 at 100 N. Broad St. Announcements for the event will take place a 9:30 a.m. followed by the first round to begin at 10 a.m. The second round is slated for 11:30 a.m. with an hour lunch break scheduled after for lunch.

Visit bit.ly/2XLaMAS to register. The entry fee is currently $30.

According to a flyer describing the event, life master Charles Diebert and national master William Sedlar will be present to offer game analysis and commentary.

The Fairborn City Schools Chess Club came to fruition when 20-year chess player Tony Mumford approached the district about starting a club for students to learn the game. He was connected to Ernie Sheeler, now an advisor for the club, who agreed.

The club has since participated in a number of scrimmages and tournaments. Students placed fifth last year in the Ohio Elementary Chess Championship — a state-wide competition — and placed within the top 10 at the Queen City Classic Chess Tournament — a midwest-regional competition.

Students have also placed first at the state Ohio Elementary Chess Championship, and tied for first at the Brainfreeze Scholastic Tournament. They returned to the Queen City Classic Chess Tournament as well as another tournament in Cleveland in May, among other competitions.

