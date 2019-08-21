FHS graduate helps others at internship

FAIRBORN — Fairborn High School graduate Noelle Townsend spent eight weeks of her summer break interning for Bowery Residents’ Committee, a nonprofit in New York City that helps people reclaim lives lost and restores hope and dignity by offering opportunities for health and self-sufficiency.

Currently attending the University of Notre Dame, Townsend was one of 120 students selected for the Shepherd Higher Education Consortium on Poverty’s (SHECP) 2019 Internship Program. Students accepted for the program live and work with fellow interns in impoverished communities across the country.

Beyond providing valuable support to their assigned agencies, SHECP interns gain a greater understanding of the root causes and consequences of poverty in a wide range of disciplines.

“The SHECP internship was a unique opportunity to meet so many new people and gain valuable clinical experience that solidified my passion for medicine while working in an urban area,” Townsend said.

Townsend is a 2017 graduate of Fairborn High School. She is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in neuroscience and behavior and expects to graduate in 2021.

To learn more about SHECP and its internship program, visit shepherdconsortium.org.