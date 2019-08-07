Fundraiser to benefit FCS

Submitted photo
The Fairborn Education Foundation/Alumni Association is hosting a fundraiser during the 38th Annual Sweet Corn Festival as well as Saturday, Aug. 24 and Sunday, Aug. 25th. The FEF/AA will be selling “rally towels” for $5 with all proceeds benefiting the technology fund which directly impacts technology in FCS classrooms.
