Tudor’s Biscuit World opens in Fairborn

Tudor’s Biscuit World has opened its newest location at 130 N. Broad St. in Fairborn. The Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the event with a traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony. Pictured in the front Row (L-R) are Chamber Ambassadors Bev Heid, Paul Newman, Carolyn Hollon Evans, Linda Hall, Biscuit World members Russ Roysden, Hank Roysden (owner), Sue Roysden and Cassie Allisel, ambassadors Sandy Baker, Dan Kirkpatrick and security officer John Brown. Pictured in the back row (L-R) are Chamber Ambassadors Lori Bocook, and Brian Lampton, Fairborn Council members Donna Wilson, Colin Morrow, Tim Steininger, Terry Burkert, City Manager Rob Anderson, Mayor Paul Keller and security officer Andrew Peyton.