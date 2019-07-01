Martin graduates basic

FAIRBORN — United States Air Force Airman 1st Class Calvin L. Martin graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Martin is the son of Ruth Geiman of Blacklick, Ohio, and nephew of William Nolte of Fairborn, Ohio.

He is a 2011 graduate of Arizona Lutheran Academy, Phoenix, Ariz. He earned an associate degree in 2014 from South Mountain Community College, Phoenix, Ariz.