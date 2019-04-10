YSAC to present Lifeworld II

YELLOW SPRINGS — The Yellow Springs Arts Council will host photogrpahy by John Lundy, a Canadian photographer, philosopher and social theorist who moved to Yellow Springs in 2018 to work for Antioch University Midwest.

Lifeworlds II will be on display through Sunday, April 14 at the YSAC Community Gallery, 111 Corry St.

Offering up a perspective on our shared world, Lifeworlds II is a retrospective collection of Lundy’s photographic work over the last decade.

“Lundy’s photos are visual poetry … Quality photography, like poetry, reignites what we negligently allow to become mundane,” said Dr. Renee Jackson, assistant professor at Temple University Tyler School of Art. “It carefully attends to the beauty and detail of our surroundings in order to slap us reminders that we are actually witness to thousands of everyday tiny-big miracles.”

He is interested in the influence of culture and politics on art and media, particularly film and photography, and vice versa. As part of being a dedicated student of cinema he has worked as a film curator for several festivals.