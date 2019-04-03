Cirque du Soleil coming to Nutter Center

FAIRBORN — Corteo, the latest and most enchanting Cirque du Soleil’s arena production, is now touring in North America. The show will visit the Wright State University Nutter Center from May 8-12 for a limited run of seven performances.

This unique production, directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, first premiered in Montreal under the Big Top in April 2005. Since then, the show has been a great success and has amazed 8 million people in 19 countries on four continents. Tickets are available now by visiting cirquedusoleil.com/corteo.

Cirque Club membership is free and benefits include access to advance tickets, special offers and exclusive behind the scenes information. To join, go to www.cirqueclub.com.

The cast of Corteo includes 51 acrobats, musicians, singers and actors from all around the world.

The show will kick-off 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 8; additional performances are slated for 7:30 p.m. May 9 and May 10, as well as 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. May 11. Final performances will take place 1 and 5 p.m. May 12.