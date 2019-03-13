DAR hosts celebration

FAIRBORN — Rebecca Galloway Chapter DAR recently celebrated its 48th DAR anniversary with lunch at Giovanni’s. DAR officials said it was a very successful celebration.

Attendees enjoyed thier favorite Italian lunch amid Valentine decorations complete with chocolate filled heart favors. The program included the way the DAR chapter got its name, and a review of the original Rebecca Galloway who had history with Tecumseh. According to a press release by Rebecca Galloway Chapter DAR officials, Tecumseh asked Galloway to be one of his wives, but neither would give up their ways of life for the other. Tecumseh died in the War of 1812 and Galloway married a cousin and had multiple children.