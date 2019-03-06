Local American Legion to celebrate anniversary

FAIRBORN — The American Legion Dignam-Whitmore Post 526 will celebrate its 100th birthday Friday, March 15.

The American Legion was chartered by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veterans organization. Focusing on service to veterans, service members and communities, the Legion evolved from a group of war-weary veterans of World War I into one of the most influential nonprofit groups in the United States. Membership swiftly grew to more than 1 million, and local posts sprang up across the country. Membership today stands at more than 2 million in more than 13,000 posts worldwide. The posts are organized into 55 departments: one each for the 50 states, along with the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, France, Mexico and the Philippines.

Over the years, the Legion has influenced social change in America, won benefits for veterans and produced many important programs for children and youth.