Bowl-a-thon benefiting IHN House of Hope

KETTERING — Greene County families are invited to a bowl-a-thon 2-5 p.m. Sunday, March 10 at Poelking Woodman Lanes, 3200 Woodman Drive, benefiting Interfaith Hospitality Network (IHN)/ Schneider House of Hope in Xenia.

The “Pins, Pizza and Pop” event will help support displaced children and their families in Greene County who receive temporary housing, meals and resources at the home. IHN does not receive government funding and relies solely on local congregations, businesses, and individuals for support.

Teams can bowl for two hours. There is no limit to number of bowlers on each team. A $25 donation per bowler includes shoes and food. Bowlers are encouraged to obtain pledges of at least $100 each.

Prizes will be awarded to teams with the best overall score. The team with the most money raised will bowl for free.

Other activities throughout the evening include a silent auction, raffles and lottery board, along with pizza and soda.

Individuals and families can sign up for the bowl-a-thon at ihnofgreeneco.org/bowl-a-thon/.

For more information call Gail Simpson at 937-902-4654 or Sue Mortsolf at 937-477-2942.