Winter Fairborn library programs

FAIRBORN — Programs for people of all ages are being planned in February at the Fairborn Community Library. The library is located at 1 E. Main St. Some programs require registration call 937-878-9383.

DIY Tuesday: Teens & Tweens for ages 8-18, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26. Feeling crafty? Get creative with this month’s do-it-yourself projects. Registration required.

Toddler Story Time for ages 24-36 months, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26. Enjoy stories, finger-plays, singing, dancing and other activities.

Girls Who Code, 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26. This nationally recognized organization highlights the need for women in STEM careers. Join us and become a girl who codes. Registration required.

Story Thyme for ages 2-5, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27 at Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, 2850 E. Centre Drive. Join Children’s Librarian at the Fresh Thyme Farmers Market for fun stories, songs, and crafts.

Story Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m., 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27. Stories, art and craft projects, games and more.

Mystery Book Discussion: Murder in the Garden for adults, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27. Join staff to discuss Murder in the Garden also known as Across the Narrow Blue Line by Faith Martin.

STEM Discoveries for ages 3-5, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28. Join staff for Science/Technology, Engineering, and Math themed stories.

For a complete schedule of activities, stop by your local library or log on to the library website at www.greenelibrary.info.