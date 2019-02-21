Auxiliary honors Fox Shooting Loft

FAIRBORN — The Dignam-Whitmore American Legion Auxiliary Unit 526 has recognized Fox Loft for supporting veterans.

According to the auxiliary, Fox Shooting Loft supports the National Security program by displaying the POW-MIA Table and hosting R.E.D (Remember Everyone Deployed) Friday.

Fox Loft started started selling the R.E.D. shirts, because they felt that civilians take for granted the freedoms and forget that there is someone, somewhere fighting to keep the country safe and out of harms way. According to the auxiliary, Fox Shooting Loft services a military community and are honored to give its support to those who are deployed so individuals can have the freedoms that they have.

Another service they provide to the veterans of the community are discounts on merchandise and a “special” Shooting Day for military members, active and retired. Fox Loft started displaying the POW/MIA table in September 2017 with the help of Ron Pennybacker, a U.S. Navy veteran, who donated the table.

As individuals walk into Fox Shooting Loft, if they look to the right they will see a POW/MIA Flag and a small table setting.

According to the auxiliary, the small table is set for one, representing the frailty of one prisoner, alone against his or her suppressors. The Missing Man Table, also known as the Fallen Comrade Table, is a semi-official place of honor in some dining facilities of the US armed forces in memory of fallen, missing in action, or prisoner of war military service-members. The table serves as the focal point of ceremonial remembrance, originally growing out of US concern of the Vietnam War POW/MIAs.

The auxiliary explained that the table is round showing our everlasting concern for our POW/MIA’s; the cloth is white symbolizing the purity of their intentions to respond to their country’s call to arms; the single red rose signifying the blood they may have shed in sacrifice to ensure the freedom of our beloved United States of American.

This rose, reminding us of the family and friends of our missing comrades who keep the faith, while awaiting their return; the yellow ribbon stands for the yellow ribbons worn on the lapels of the thousands who demand with unyielding determination a proper accounting of our comrades who are not among us tonight; a slice of lemon reminding us of the bitter fate of those missing, captured and held as prisoners in foreign lands; a pinch of salt denoting the tears of our missing and their families who long for answers after decades of uncertainty; the Holy Bible represents the strength gained through faith in our country, founded as one nation under God, to sustain those lost from our midst; the lighted candle reflects the light of hope which lives in our hearts to illuminate their way home, away from their captors, to the open arms of a grateful nation; the glass is inverted symbolizing their inability to share the evening’s toast.

The auxiliary also reported that Fox Shooting Loft supports the U.S.V.M.C (United States Veterans Motorcycle Club – Ohio State) These men, all 13 patches members, are making huge strides in the Veteran community, according to the auxiliary. By Helping USVMC, they have been able to fully “sponsor” a room at the Fisher House at the Dayton V.A, A Warrior Weekend to Remember, Save a Warrior, USVMC Fallen Hero Scholarship Fund – Keeping a Hero’s dream alive and more.

Each year USVMC and FSL host VETFEST Ohio to help raise money for these Veterans initiatives. Freedom Fest is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 23, in downtown Fairborn in celebration of VETFEST. VETFEST Ohio is slated for 1-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Rip Rap Roadhouse. The Fallen Hero Poker run will take place 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at 717 W. Xenia Drive in Fairborn.