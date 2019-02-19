WSU Theatre to present ‘If/Then’

FAIRBORN — Wright State University Theatre is continuing its 44th season in the Herbst Theatre with the story “If/Then,” running Friday, Feb. 22 through Sunday, March 3.

“If/Then” follows a newly divorced urban city planner in her 30’s named Elizabeth, who is moving back to New York City for a second chance at life. The story begins with Elizabeth meeting her two friends Kate, a kindergarten teacher and Lucas, a community organizer in Madison Square Park. Kate, who refers to Elizabeth as “Liz” encourages her to explore the city’s excitement and find her true love while Lucas, who refers to Elizabeth as “Beth” encourages her to be serious and make professional connections towards her career. The story then launches into simultaneously showing the audience Elizabeth’s two possible paths of life while exploring the themes of choice and fate. The original Broadway cast starred Wicked’s Idina Menzel as Elizabeth, LaChanze as Kate, as well as a reunion between Menzel and her Rent cast member, Anthony Rapp as Lucas.

In the Wright State production, Elizabeth will be portrayed by Rachel Mary Green, with Eric Thompson (Josh), Kat Rodriguez (Kate), Megan Arseneau (Anne), Sam Maxwell (Lucas), Hunter Minor (David), Dylan Tacker (Stephen), Emily Eliasen (Elena), Male Ensemble: Marcus Butts, Jared Levy, Aidan Lord, Dean McKenzie, Jake Siwek, Jeremy Weinstein, Female Ensemble: Amanda Astorga, Emma Bratton, Jessica Greenwald, Andrea Gutierrez, Anna Stanford and D’Kaylah Whitley.

Behind the scenes, “If/Then” is directed by Jamie Cordes (“Heathers: The Musical”), with musical direction by Melissa Yanchek. Musical dance numbers are choreographed by Megan Arseneau. Sets are designed by Carleigh Siebert, lighting by Gabe Reichert, costumes by Victoria Gifford, sound by James Dunlap, stage management by Sabrina Nichols and technical direction by Dylan Lackey.

Performances are 8 p.m. Feb. 22, 23, March 1, 2; 2 p.m. Feb. 24, March 2, 3; 7 p.m. Feb. 28. Tickets are $25 for adults, and $23 for seniors and $15 for students.

For tickets and theatre information call the Box Office at 937-775-2500, or purchase single tickets online at http://www.wright.edu/theatre-tickets.